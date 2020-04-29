Corvallis biotech firm nets $100M sale to feds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Siga Technologies has landed a $100 million order from the federal government.

The New York-based biosecurity company, which has development labs in Corvallis, announced on Wednesday that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has exercised an option in a 2018 contract for additional doses of Siga’s anti-smallpox drug tecovirimat for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Although smallpox was essentially eradicated in nature by 1980, samples of the deadly virus were kept for research purposes, and it is considered a threat for a potential bioterrorist attack.

Under the 2018 deal, BARDA agreed to pay Siga $52 million to develop an intravenous form of the drug and deliver 36,000 oral courses of tecovirimat as well as bulk ingredients for manufacturing roughly 20,000 courses of the drug in IV form.

The contract also included options worth hundreds of millions of dollars more.

Wednesday’s announcement states the government has exercised a $101.3 million option to purchase additional oral courses of tecovirimat to replenish the stores in the Strategic National Stockpile.

Deliveries are expected to begin later this year and be completed by April 2021.