Corvallis board backs S. Corvallis affordable housing project

“We are really excited that our potential development in South Corvallis is recommended for funding,” said Brigetta Olson, chief operating officer for DevNW.

Olson added that the local money will help give DevNW some leverage as it applies for state money. Projects that already have strong local support often wind up being viewed more favorably by those dispensing state or federal grants.

DevNw plans to seek funds via the state's low income tax credits as well as HOME funds and grants from the Oregon Housing and Community Services.

DevNW plans to use 4.67 acres at the rear of the New Holland property for the 50-unit housing project. The entire parcel comprises another 3.0 acres, which includes the New Holland buildings. DevNW will be demolishing houses at 2580 SE Third and 2610 SE Third, with the resulting combined 1-acre parcel planned for another 17 units.

Eleven of the New Holland units will be Community Land Trust home that require households to be earning 80% or less of the area median income (AMI). The remaining 39 New Holland units and those across Third Street will be multifamily projects that require renters to be at 50% or below AMI.

Olson said DevNW hopes to start construction in mid-2021, with the units available for occupancy by the summer or fall of 2022.

