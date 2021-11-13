Corvallis Budget Commission to consider city spending of ARPA funds

The Corvallis Budget Commission meets in a virtual session at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss how to spend the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The $1.9 trillion relief act signed by President Joe Biden in March is providing for more than $13 million to Corvallis. Half of the funds are already in hand, with the remaining $6.5 million due to the city by June 1, 2022.

ARPA rules require that the funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and all work using the funds must be complete by Dec. 31, 2026.

During last spring’s budget sessions commissioners voted to recommend that the city spend as much of the $13 million as is legal on facilities improvements. The city currently is assessing facilities needs and the City Council will consider next steps in the process at its Monday meeting.

Meanwhile, representatives of social service providers have requested via an Oct. 22 guest opinion in the Corvallis Gazette-Times by Helen Higgins of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis and Ben Danley of Community Outreach Inc. that 20% of the money be spent on social service grants.

Corvallis Finance Director Ryan Seidl noted in his staff report for the Budget Commission session that because the city has lost $21 million in general revenue because of the pandemic it can choose to spend all $13 million on facilities.

However, it remains the purview of the Budget Commission to make a recommendation on the matter, with the City Council making the ultimate decision. No date has been set for the council session at which the ARPA funds will be discussed.

Seidl’s report also noted three areas in which ARPA funds could be most effective: “shovel ready” facilities projects at two fire stations, one on Southwest 35th Street and the other on Northwest Circle Boulevard; maintenance projects at city facilities; and replacing failing fiber optic lines.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

