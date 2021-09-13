Corvallis builder might have to redo project

In an exchange of emails with city officials Saltveit said that “the original intent for this building was to be permitted as middle housing. Middle housing is permitted under state law. We will begin the process of creating a new drawing for the middle housing application. The application will be made once we are allowed by the city.”

Middle housing refers to duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes as well as cottage clusters, with the word “middle” noting the housing types being in-between single-family homes and large apartment complexes in the construction hierarchy.

In 2019 House Bill 2001 became law. It requires cities of above 25,000, such as Albany and Corvallis, to write new code that allows middle housing in what used to be zones set aside for single-family homes. Cities between 10,000 and 25,000 only have to add duplexes. The new code must be approved by next June.

Scott Foss, the city’s building inspector/plans examiner, replied to Saltveit that “we are going to do some research and will get back to you on this proposal and/or others.”

Kevin Russell, the city’s development services mangers, added that “staff have not deviated from the original notice of violation or the direction to Chris on how to remedy the violation.”