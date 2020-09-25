Corvallis bulb fundraiser starts Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis Evening Garden Club is holding its annual bulb sale fundraiser via email this year.

Money from this year’s sale, which starts Sunday and runs through Oct. 6, goes to community gardening grants and horticulture scholarships.

Here’s how it works. Select your bulbs from the catalog at https://tinyurl.com/y639y5lr and use the order form at https://tinyurl.com/y3obg3d2.

Email your order form to Kathleen.rochester@gmail.com and please put EGC 2020 bulb sale in the subject line. Please also include your name and a contact number in the email.

Rochester will respond with information on your order total and pick up and pay details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0