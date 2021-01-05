Corvallis campers move back into Pioneer Park

The RV and car camping facility in Corvallis’ Pioneer Park has reopened.

Parks and Recreation Department employees began admitting campers Tuesday morning, one week after the lot was cleared to allow time to stripe the lot, add amenities and use an application process to ensure that all campers have local ties.

By noon Tuesday two RVs already were in their numbered slots, and Jason Quick, the owner of a third RV, had stopped by to pick up his permit and forms. Quick, who owns a 45-foot motorhome, has been staying at the Benton Oaks RV Campground at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Financial support from family members took care of the Benton Oaks fees, and Quick said he plans to move back to Pioneer Park in the next couple of days.

“We don’t have that much stuff to take care of,” he said.

Quick also complimented the city on the amenities that were added, including hand-washing stations, portable restrooms and trash dumpsters.

“It’s a whole lot better than what it was,” Quick said.