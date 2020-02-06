Corvallis Chamber Lunch Forum reminder

The State of the City conversation continues with a discussion of the economic forecast for Corvallis and Benton County during the Corvallis Chamber Luncheon, scheduled for noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St., Corvallis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Speakers are Patrick O'Connor, regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department, and Kate Porsche, economic development manager for Corvallis and Benton County.

The cost to attend is $20 for chamber members or $30 for non-members.

To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/2uKLcye. Any questions regarding the luncheon can be directed to the Corvallis Chamber at 541-757-1501 or email info@corvallischamber.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0