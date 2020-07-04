Corvallis chief retires after 32 years on force

And it wasn’t just blind luck, Sassaman said. The streets were safe, he said, because of the hiring and training the CPD does and by having its policies and practices scrutinized at the highest level.

“When we recruit people, we are looking for emotional intelligence, relational intelligence and problem-solving skills,” Sassaman said. “How somebody thinks is important. They know who they are. They are serving others, and it resonates in every part of their body.”

Accreditation

Year after year CPD is among the highest-ranked departments in Oregon by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Its CALEA accreditation, which goes back to 1995, means that the department’s policies and training are certified at the highest level.

Sassaman has a full-time staffer, Laurie Jackson, who works solely on departmental training, policies and the requirements of CALEA. It was such an important piece of the puzzle for Sassaman that he gave up a lieutenant’s slot in his budget so that he could hire Jackson.

The CALEA audits are brutal. Outside auditors flood the building, look at files, talk to staffers and do ride-alongs.