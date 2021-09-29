Corvallis city attorney, judge receive evaluations, raises

The Corvallis City Council has completed evaluations of the city attorney’s office and municipal judge Larry J. Blake Jr. and both will receive 3% cost of living raises.

The council approved the evaluations at its Sept. 20 meeting. Councilors, led by Council President Hyatt Lytle of Ward 3, coordinate the evaluations of the city manager, city attorney and municipal judge, with city manager Mark Shepard supervising the reviews of city department heads and directors.

The firm of Brewer & Coulombe, led by city attorney Jim Brewer, provides legal services to Corvallis. The firm was rated as “exemplary” by the council, which also noted the firm’s “strong institutional and legal knowledge” and advocacy for the city in deliberations and recommendations.

The 3% COLA increases the firm’s monthly retainer from $27,788, or $333,456 per year, effective July 1 of this year. The firm, which includes three attorneys and three staffers, also receives compensation of $140 per hour for work performed outside the retainer. The retain generally covers only routine duties and participation at meetings.

The contract runs through March 31, 2024. Councilors plan to discuss the possibility of a merit raise for the firm at a future meeting.