Corvallis city attorney’s office receives raise

The Corvallis city attorney’s office has received a positive evaluation from the City Council and received a 3% cost of living raise.

The evaluation and raise were approved Monday night by the council. The evaluation process was led by Council President Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) and Council Vice President Nancy Wyse (Ward 6).

Wyse noted a pair of takeaways from the process were that the council appreciates the historical knowledge that the office brings to the table and that councilors are hoping that the office can schedule more training sessions, particularly for newer councilors.

Councilors also praised the office for its professionalism, ethical standards and responsiveness while also requesting that the council have more opportunities to interact with deputies David Coulombe and Amy Cook in addition to lead attorney Jim Brewer.

The COLA adds 3% to the monthly retainer for the office. The new monthly rate for the office will be $26,979.42. The office also is reimbursed at a rate of $140 per hour for work done outside of its routine duties. In the 2019-20 fiscal year that work totaled $43,504.23.

The city’s contract with the office runs through March 31, 2024. The evaluation was a routine annual review and no contract terms were altered.

jim-brewer-stock-mug 24

Jim Brewer

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

