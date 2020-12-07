Corvallis City Council backs managed camping and RV site

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Councilors then added via an 8-1 vote the OK to post campers who violate the 48-hour limit on on-street parking.

• Councilors concluded their actions with an 8-1 vote that mandates “geographical equity” with regard to how camping emergencies such as this one are handled in the future.

Earlier in the meeting Shawn Collins of Unity Shelter updated councilors on possible approaches to the managed camp near the men’s shelter. Collins showed a map that featured 24 spaces that would be 20-feet by 20-feet, with tents on raised wooden platforms. Portable restrooms, a hand-washing center and bike storage would be built near Southeast Chapman Place. All of the infrastructure would be north and/or east of the recently opened new multiuse path.

At previous meetings Collins has noted that the camp might cost as much as $250,000. Monday night he indicated that about $95,000 would pay for the amenities, with staffing accounting for the remainder.

In other developments: