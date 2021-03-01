Corvallis City Council delays board restructuring

“We’re not putting the brakes on this, we’re moving forward,” Struthers said.

Corvida: Councilors unanimously approved the annexation and zone change on the Corvida property along Southwest Country Club Drive. The issue required five votes, one on the annexation and four special ordinances to complete the process. The votes added 3.37 acres to the city’s stock of land, changed the zoning on that acreage to low density residential (RS-6); and changed the zoning on an adjacent 0.99 acres already in the city limits to RS-6.

The property lies just north of Country Club Drive between 53rd Street and 55th Street. If the Corvida property is developed it will add perhaps as many as 20 units of housing to an area that is experiencing a boom in both completed, under construction and proposed developments.

The Sylvia and Russell Gardens subdivisions are nearby, and infrastructure work is underway on a project along Country Club behind Starker Arts Park. The Carson property, which is set to include apartments, is essentially across the street from Corvida, and Ridgecrest, another subdivision, is taking shape along Southwest Kara Avenue between Country Club and Nash.

SDCs: Councilors unanimously passed new system development charges (SDCs). The rate adjustments take place annually. SDCs are charged for new development to pay for water, sewer, streets, drainage and parks and recreation uses. The new rates include changes of between 3.2% for second level water to 6.6% for parks and recreation. The new total of SDCs per single-family residence rises from $16,006 to $16.930. The number puts Corvallis in the middle of a list of comparator cities. Garibaldi is at the bottom, at $9,201 and Lake Oswego is the most expensive at $41,868.

