Corvallis City Council passes homeless motions

The issue seems destined to dominate the Dec. 7 meeting, with city staff directed to come back with a report on the council suggestions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The homelessness issue also dominated the community comments section, with six individuals addressing the subject. Five of those commenting urged quicker action on the part of the council, while one resident expressed concerns about the impact of the Safe Camp at the First United Congregational Church of Christ on the West Hills neighborhood.

In other action:

Brooklane Heights: Councilors again considered how to react to an appeal by the Brooklane Heights subdivision on a disputed multiuse path in the development in southwest Corvallis. Councilors spent more than two hours on the issue at its Nov. 2 session and another 45 minutes Monday night.

Councilors will have one last chance to unknot the matter at its Dec. 7 meeting because the 120-day state-mandated interval for this decision ends Dec. 9.