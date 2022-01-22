Corvallis City Hall short-staffed by COVID-19

The city of Corvallis is limiting some services because of pandemic-related staffing shortages, according to a news release, which said the modifications are intended to maintain service levels while following public health guidelines.

Public Works’ street sweeping schedule is temporarily delayed; street sweepers might not be operating on the dates listed by the city online. An ongoing bus driver shortage has led Corvallis Transit System to reduce service on Routes 5, 6, 50, and Route 1 Peak PM. Visit www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts for the latest service announcements.

The customer service counter at the Planning Division and Housing & Neighborhood Services Division has reduced its daily hours to two, two-hour shifts: from 8 to 10 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Community members may also call 541-766-6908 to make an appointment.

The city services billing office will be closed to the public until Jan. 31 for in-person payments and questions. Community members can make a payment online at www.corvallisoregon.gov/pay. In most cases, these service adjustments are temporary and will be lifted as soon as possible, according to the news release.

The news release said public safety services in Corvallis, including police, fire, and 911 dispatch, are maintaining normal levels of service. They have well-developed mutual aid and contingency plans in the event of staff shortages.

The city currently has 447 full-time and 273 part-time employees, according to Patrick Rollens, public information officer. He said during the past few weeks, the city has averaged around 20 COVID-19 cases per week among staff, with about twice that number using sick leave for quarantine or related purposes.

“We have some employees using sick leave, but not all of them are actually out with COVID,” Rollens said in an email. “Some are caring for a family member who is sick, some are covering child care duties at home, and some might have an unrelated medical issue.”

Similarly, Albany closed City Hall to walk-up services this past week. Residents there must have an appointment to enter.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

