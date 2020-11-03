Corvallis climate group hosts election night rally

A Corvallis-based group of local organizations focused on climate change held an Election Night rally Tuesday in front of the Benton County Courthouse.

Led by two members of the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance, the rally encouraged people to vote if they hadn’t already and make their voices heard. Co-organizer Natalie Walter said the choices people make Tuesday — and the subsequent decisions elected officials make — will affect the Earth everyone walks on.

“Politics and policy really impact the climate,” Walter said. “So we felt at this moment that it’s really important that we elect people who take the climate seriously.”

Around 20 demonstrators came out between 4 and 7 p.m. Walter said she was happy with how many passers-by showed their support as well.

“We had some signs that said, ‘Honk if you voted,’ and there were a lot of people honking back at us, which was really great,” Walter said. “I think it was good to hear from our neighbors in a time like this where we can’t always talk.”

Although Walter said it’s good that the mid-valley is taking this election seriously, she hopes that people can quell any hastiness until the results are certified.