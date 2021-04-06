Corvallis Clinic offering drive-thru vaccines

The Corvallis Clinic is hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic this Saturday. Folks must still have an appointment in order to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The drive-thru clinic being used this weekend is the same one that normally doles out flu vaccines during the fall, but it’s being repurposed to provide shots of the Moderna COVID vaccine to eligible individuals. A follow-up drive-thru clinic will be held to administer second doses on May 8.

The clinic will be located in the Aumann Building parking lot at the Corvallis Clinic, 444 NW Elks Dr., in Corvallis. The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is available only to those who have an appointment. For assistance with scheduling, call 541-754-1266.

