Corvallis Clinic to give drive-thru flu vaccines each weekend in October

Aumann Building

The Corvallis Clinic's Aumann Building will have drive-thru flu shots each weekend for the month of October.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Clinic will be giving out flu shots drive-thru-style every Saturday and Sunday this month, according to a Thursday news release.

By appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekend for the remainder of October, those in need of a vaccine can drive to the Aumann Building on Elks Drive for their shot. Anyone 6 months of age or older can get one.

The news release says "this safe and convenient approach to administering flu vaccines will allow the Clinic to serve the largest population, maintain adequate social distance, and preserve personal protective equipment for essential healthcare visits."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no known connection between the flu vaccine and sickness from coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.

To make an appointment, visit corvallisclinic.com/fluclinicscheduler.

