Corvallis closes playgrounds, reduces transit schedule

The city of Corvallis has closed all city park playgrounds as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure puts the city in accord with the executive order Monday by Gov. Kate Brown, which directs most Oregonians to stay home except for getting groceries or prescriptions, going to work or handling important activities such as medical appointments that cannot wait.

Corvallis also has updated the schedule of the Corvallis Transit System to reflect reduced demand. Please see https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/news?field_microsite_tid=581 for the latest update.

Also, the Corvallis Planning Commission meeting set for April 1 has been canceled. Future Planning Commission meetings will be held on an as-needed basis for the near term to conduct public hearings that are required by state law.

