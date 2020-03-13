031420-cgt-nws-corvallis-shutdowns
Corvallis closing public facilities
Library, pool, theater shutting down; events canceled
The city of Corvallis on Friday announced sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, from closing public facilities to canceling events and programs.
In a news release issued shortly after noon, the city announced a number of changes set to take effect on Saturday, including shutdowns of the Osborn Aquatic Center, Majestic Theatre and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library at least through the end of March.
All Parks & Recreation Department classes, activities, events and rehearsals have been canceled through the end of the month as well.
“This is definitely not a decision we made lightly,” city spokesman Patrick Rollens told the Gazette-Times. “We are mindful that this is a decision that has a big impact on the (entire) city of Corvallis as well as city staff.”
Rollens said the decision to close facilities and curtail programs was made after numerous meetings involving City Manager Mark Shepard and various department heads over the past week or so.
“We saw this coming and we’re just trying to put together a response while at the same time acknowledging that city services are the last thing you want to cancel at a time like this,” Rollens said.
Here is a complete list of closures and other changes announced on Friday:
• Osborn Aquatic Center and Majestic Theatre will be closed to the public through the end of March. All recreation events, activities, classes, and rehearsals scheduled by Parks and Recreation have been cancelled through the end of March. This includes programs at the Corvallis Community Center, which is closed for renovation but had been hosting programs at other locations. Outside organizations that booked these facilities for rental events can cancel without penalty by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 541-766-6918.
You have free articles remaining.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will close its main library and branch libraries in Alsea, Monroe and Philomath through the end of March. All library programs and outreach events have been canceled as well, and bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended during this time.
• The Corvallis Police Department and Corvallis Fire Department are suspending their ride-along programs until further notice. CPD also intends to postpone its 10-week Citizens Police Academy, which had been scheduled to begin April 1. CPD will contact the current batch of academy applicants to advise them of the schedule change.
While some closures had been announced previously, Friday’s announcement marked a significant expansion of the city’s efforts to contain the virus that causes COVID-19, the contagious respiratory infection that has spread around the world since it was first reported in China late last year.
Rollens said it’s possible some of those closures may be extended beyond March 31, depending on circumstances.
“As we near the end of the month, we will be looking for guidance from state and federal health authorities and making additional decisions as needed,” he said.
Where possible, the city is taking steps to ease the impact of the virus on residents.
For instance, recognizing that frequent hand-washing can help reduce the spread of infection, the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department has installed soap dispensers in all restroom facilities at city parks. That’s something the city has been reluctant to do in the past because the dispensers tend to get stolen or destroyed, Rollens said.
In addition, the Corvallis Finance Department will suspend water service disconnections due to unpaid bills for a period of 30 days. Emergency low-income assistance is also available for customers facing emergency shut-off notices due to unpaid bills.
And the Corvallis Municipal Court will work with community members who had previously scheduled court dates to reschedule for future dates without incurring a penalty. Residents can call the court at 541-766-6948 to reschedule an appearance.
Additional protective measures may be announced in the coming days, Rollens added. For instance, while Corvallis Transit System buses are still running with enhanced cleaning procedures, it’s possible that some restrictions may be announced in the future, he said.
At the same time, city officials are looking for creative ways to restore services where they can. One possibility under consideration: setting up limited drive-through services at the main library.
“We’re definitely getting the message from the community that there’s going to be a number of cascading impacts, and we’re trying to limit those impacts as much as possible,” Rollens said.
“We’d like to extend or restore some services if we can do it in a way that’s consistent with public health guidelines.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.