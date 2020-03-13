Corvallis closing public facilities

Here is a complete list of closures and other changes announced on Friday:

• Osborn Aquatic Center and Majestic Theatre will be closed to the public through the end of March. All recreation events, activities, classes, and rehearsals scheduled by Parks and Recreation have been cancelled through the end of March. This includes programs at the Corvallis Community Center, which is closed for renovation but had been hosting programs at other locations. Outside organizations that booked these facilities for rental events can cancel without penalty by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 541-766-6918.

• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will close its main library and branch libraries in Alsea, Monroe and Philomath through the end of March. All library programs and outreach events have been canceled as well, and bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended during this time.

• The Corvallis Police Department and Corvallis Fire Department are suspending their ride-along programs until further notice. CPD also intends to postpone its 10-week Citizens Police Academy, which had been scheduled to begin April 1. CPD will contact the current batch of academy applicants to advise them of the schedule change.