Corvallis club offers child care for health workers

Helen Higgins of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis wants to find a way to provide child care to the children of health workers.

And she thinks the community is willing to pitch in to pay for the service.

Starting Tuesday the club will offer low-cost child care through April 28. The immediate goal is to assist employees of Samaritan Health Services and the Corvallis Clinic but if there is room the club would add children of the Corvallis Fire Department and the Corvallis Police Department.

“They’ve got a heavy burden as it is, so we’re working on community and partner funding to eliminate the financial burden for families,” said Higgins, CEO of the club.

The club has the capacity to serve 120 kids from kindergarten through sixth grades. Participants will be charged $25 per day, with Higgins emphasizing that no one will be turned away because of an inability to pay.

Higgins noted that the $45 per day actual cost of the program means she must raise $118,800 to cover the entire cost. And she plans to raise it.