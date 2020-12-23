Corvallis Co-op stores celebrating 50 years

Fifty years ago, an experiment in grocery marketing began in 1970 in a house on Fourth Street in Corvallis.
The First Alternative Co-op moved shortly thereafter to South Third Street and added a store on Northwest Grant Avenue in 2003.
Fast-forward to 2020 and the co-op is thriving, with 159 staff members and 12,000 owners.
On a rainy recent Wednesday, the Gazette-Times visited the south store. The parking lot was close to full, the produce was shiny as always and a steady stream of masked customers were filling their carts.
“First Alternative has always been more than a grocery store to its owners and shoppers,” said General Manager Cindee Lolik. “A key factor to the growth of the co-op has been the ongoing change in the way people view what they put into their bodies and the bodies of their families. Not only for personal health reasons, but for the health of the local farms and farm workers, the health of the planet, and the health of our community.
“The co-op made a big choice at its inception to provide healthy food for our community, and we have not varied from that path. Our key decision to put emphasis on our local producers and local foods has also served the co-op well through the years and continues to do so today.”
But it was more than just different food choices. It was the ownership issue as well that resonated with Corvallis customers, noted Jim Mitchell, the president of the co-op’s board.
“In addition to providing great natural and organic goods at reasonable prices, I believe the co-op’s business model of being owned and governed by community members is compelling and meaningful for many of us,” Mitchell said.
Customer Trish Daniels and her family have been members since 1981.
“I can’t say how much it means for the community to have a real alternative to chain grocery stores,” said Daniels. “The co-op is exceptional because it is still here. Most of the stores like it have gone out of business.”
Daniels praised First Alternative for its support of local farms and farmers as well as its meat and produce. But she absolutely raved about the co-op’s bulk food options.
“When I first came here, this was the only place where you could buy things in bulk," she said.
Daniels appreciated the product options while also noting that buying in bulk is more Earth-friendly because it eliminates the packaging issues.
Co-op officials think that the bulk food options played a key role in the store’s success.
“I would say the importance of bulk can't be overstated,” said Mark Tarasawa, First Alternative’s finance manager. “The co-op basically began as a bulk buying club, so the impetus behind forming the whole organization was bulk foods. It started with staple items — beans, rice, grains — and as the years have gone by, there have been more items available in bulk, and the bulk department has grown with it.’’
“It is incredibly rewarding to hear first-time shoppers rave about the size and breadth of our bulk section,” said George Brown, the assistant grocery manager at the north store. “We let them know that the department can be this large because of the community support it has received over the years. While our offerings have expanded, the reasons for shopping in bulk have remained the same: reduced packaging, lower prices, and less food waste because shoppers can buy as much or as little as they want.”
Lolik, who has served in the general manager’s role since 2010, says the co-op’s mission goes beyond just selling items to customers.
“We are your community grocery store,” Lolik said. “We are the grocers that go beyond stocking the shelves and keeping our owners and customers served with great local food. We consider it our duty and pleasure to serve our community outside of our stores as well, including store fundraisers and donations to local nonprofits, highlighting the accomplishments of our local farms, educating our customers about the products we choose to carry and why, and participating in local initiatives such as Imagine Corvallis 2040 and partnerships with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.”
Serving customers and the community took on a whole new meaning when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
“Dealing with so many rapid and unforeseen changes as the pandemic has unfolded has been one of the biggest challenges,” said Bill Genné, the manager of the north store. “We didn't have a playbook for responding to this situation, so we had to make the best decisions we could quickly with the aim of keeping all our employees safe while also continuing to serve the community with a safe shopping environment and access to quality food.”
First Alternative developed and implemented an online service where customers could place orders for either curbside pickup or delivery.
Genné said the system “has been a big effort and is labor-intensive but has been really successful for us and greatly appreciated by our customers who utilize it.”
Changes with face coverings, physical distancing requirements, increased sanitizing and other measures “have certainly kept us on our toes,” Genné said, “but overall we feel very proud of all our efforts to keep our staff and community safe while continuing to offer a great shopping experience.”
Lolik added that the co-op also had to eliminate all indoor seating in its cafes and suspend self-service food bars.
“A vast majority of our customers have been on board and supportive of adjusting to safety protocols and even sometimes gently remind others of the protocols that need to be followed,” Lolik said. “Periodic gaps in the supply chain have also been challenging and will continue to be so well into the new year.”
The pandemic also put the brakes on the co-op’s plans for a series of 50th anniversary celebrations.
“We were so excited to celebrate our 50th anniversary and to have a chance to say thank you to our owners and shoppers to have helped us reach this special milestone,” said Emily Daniel, brand manager. “We had planned for in-store events and promotions and a huge party in Central Park to celebrate with our community. We were sad to have to let go of our celebration plans when the pandemic hit, but seeing everybody come together to support and uplift each other during a challenging year was a great reminder of just how special this community is that we’ve built over the last 50 years.”
And what about the next 50 years? The co-op is looking south for inspiration, fueled by the urban renewal district that has been approved for South Corvallis.
“The board has started a multiyear planning process to grow the success of our Southtown location with the intention to even better serve that part of our community that we are lucky to be a part of,” said board President Mitchell.
“Southtown is poised for growth and enhancements to livability, and the co-op is looking forward to growing with the Southtown community,” Lolik said. "We are also looking at how we can best serve the needs of the community at both our store locations, including improvements to our retail areas, kitchen and deli offerings, and our store spaces as a whole.
“This was just the first 50 years of many more, and we’re excited for what the future will bring.”
