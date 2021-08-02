Corvallis council discusses Chamber survey on homelessness

Although there were no action items on the agenda devoted to the topic, homelessness remained the main topic for discussion at Monday night’s Corvallis City Council meeting.

Simon Date, president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, offered a presentation of some survey data his organization had collected on the impact on homelessness on downtown business.

And the community comments section of the meeting continued to be dominated by individuals speaking out on the homelessness issue, including several people who participated in a “camp-in” protest last Thursday at City Hall and Central Park.

Date submitted a 45-page survey that he an his staff had collected (see the full text online). And although councilors welcomed the involvement of the Chamber and its business members in the discussion of homelessness, several councilors took issue with how the survey was framed.

Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan criticized the questions that were asked, noting “that the survey was set up to elicit a certain type of response. Negative questions yield negative answers.”