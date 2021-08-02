Corvallis council discusses Chamber survey on homelessness

Although there were no action items on the agenda devoted to the topic, homelessness remained the main topic for discussion at Monday night’s Corvallis City Council meeting.
Simon Date, president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, offered a presentation of some survey data his organization had collected on the impact on homelessness on downtown business.
And the community comments section of the meeting continued to be dominated by individuals speaking out on the homelessness issue, including several people who participated in a “camp-in” protest last Thursday at City Hall and Central Park.
Date submitted a 45-page survey that he an his staff had collected (see the full text online). And although councilors welcomed the involvement of the Chamber and its business members in the discussion of homelessness, several councilors took issue with how the survey was framed.
Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan criticized the questions that were asked, noting “that the survey was set up to elicit a certain type of response. Negative questions yield negative answers.”
In his presentation Date, who emphasized that the survey was not scientific, also noted that he “kept hearing from businesses and kept hearing from people downtown. They felt they weren’t being heard on homeless issues. We want to be a part of the discussion and the solutions.”
Dozens of individuals participated in last Thursday’s 24-hour “camp-in” protest, which was aimed at calling attention to the city’s cleanup of illegal camping sites on city property.
Participants told councilors that they were harassed by community members during the protest and were challenged by a lack of water and a fouled porta-pottie that one of those testifying claimed had not been serviced since the Eisenhower administration.
In other highlights from the two-hour, 15-minute session:
• Municipal Court Judge Larry J. Blake Jr. reported to the council on his community court program that has held two sessions to date. Offenders are paired up with social service providers and are eligible for dismissal of their cases if they complete the program.
• Retired Oregon State University human resources administrator Tracey Yee will be the lone person on the Nov. 2 ballot for the Ward 8 council seat vacated by Ed Junkins. Barring a write-in campaign of massive proportions Yee will be sworn into office at the first council meeting after the election results are certified.
• City Manager Mark Shepard announced that effective immediately city employees will be masked in municipal buildings and that the same requirement applies to members of the public as well. Shepard cited rising COVID numbers as the reason for the new protocols.
• Mayor Biff Traber noted that the annual commemoration of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki atomic bombs will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Also, a window display is up at the Book Bin.
• Councilors unanimously voted to rescind a planned $1 increase in the city’s rental housing fee, which is levied on property managers and landlords to pay for city housing services. The move comes amid continuing concern for housing issues amid the pandemic. The fee was scheduled to go from $15 to $16 per housing unit in September.
• Councilors approved Traber appointments for four advisory boards. Paul Yager will join the Budget Commission, Karen Bloom is being added to the Climate Action Advisory Board, Katy Hoke will serve on the Imagine Corvallis Action Network and Jacque Schreck will serve on the Library Advisory Board. Vacancies remain on the King Legacy Advisory Board and the Urban Renewal Budget Commission.
