Corvallis council discusses Highway 99W safety study

The Corvallis City Council got its first look Monday at an Oregon Department of Transportation study of safety in the Highway 99W corridor in South Corvallis.
James Feldmann, the project manager for ODOT, presented the material at the remote meeting. The study is being developed in collaboration with Kittelson & Associates and the city’s planning and public works staff.
This is the first of three briefings planned on the project. The second briefing, date still to be determined, will focus on solutions, with final alternatives the subject of the third session.
The primary purpose of the project, Feldmann’s presentation noted, is “to make the OR 99W corridor a more safe, comfortable and attractive place to work and bike while also addressing traffic operations, mobility and access.”
The ODOT project is studying the area of Highway 99 from Western Boulevard at the north to the city’s urban growth boundary at Airport Avenue to the south.
Key findings of the project team include:
• 6 fatalities since 2014.
• 11 serious injury crashes since 2014.
• 209 total crashes reported from 2014-18.
• 7% of crashes involved excessive speeding.
• 10% of all crashes involve pedestrians and bicyclists.
• 45% of all serious injury and fatal crashes involve pedestrians and bicyclists.
The report was developed by using a property and business owner survey, stakeholder interviews, meetings of a stakeholder advisory group, a community online survey, a project newsletter and a virtual open house.
Preferred solutions from survey participants include slower speed limits (56% of those participating), protected bike lanes/paths (81%), more and better pedestrian crossings (65%), improved bicycle crossings (62%) and attractive streetscape design (58%).
Ward 2's Charles Maughan, whose precinct includes part of the corridor, expressed concern that the project might not slow speeders enough and that "commerce" would win out over safety.
Ward 5"s Charlyn Ellis praised the project's survey work, which included an online mapping tool. Ellis also encouraged ODOT to look at the use of flashing red lights in its pedestrian crosswalks.
In other highlights:
• Councilors, without discussion, unanimously passed an interpretive design plan for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, The proposal aims to integrate King’s history and goals more closely into the park’s features. The upgrades will cost $6 million. The detailed design development phase is next as well as fund-raising efforts. No construction timetable was available.
• Councilors discussed proposed policy changes to the city’s transportation system development charges (SDCs), the fees charged for developers to pay for transportation upgrades. There were no votes on the policy changes. The Public Works Department, and its consultant, FCS Group, will bring back items for council action at a later date.
• Jeff Blaine, incoming director of public works, introduced himself to the council during the remote broadcast. He starts work July 2. Greg Gescher has been running the department on an interim basis since Mary Steckel retired last fall.
• Councilors unanimously passed a motion related to a city legal matter discussed only in an executive session held before the meeting began. No other information was available.
