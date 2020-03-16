Corvallis council meeting on but visitors discouraged

The Corvallis City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. But it will be different meeting because of the coronavirus outbreak.

All councilors will participate via speakerphone, with Mayor Biff Traber, City Manager Mark Shepard, city recorder Carla Holzworth and Patrick Rollens, public information officer, likely the only city staff in the room.

The council plans to suspend its meeting rules as per Shepard’s Friday local emergency declaration and community comments will not be taken.

The council likely will quickly go through its light agenda and then discuss how to move forward. The meeting is open to the public, but residents are discouraged from attending. City officials recommend that interested community members monitor the session on public access TV.

Also, the city has canceled all meetings of advisory boards and commissions originally scheduled for this week as well as some scheduled for next week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings canceled include:

Wednesday: Planning Commission and Economic Development Advisory Board.

Thursday: City Council work session.