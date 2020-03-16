You are the owner of this article.
Corvallis council meeting on but visitors discouraged

  • Updated
The Corvallis City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. But it will be different meeting because of the coronavirus outbreak.

All councilors will participate via speakerphone, with Mayor Biff Traber, City Manager Mark Shepard, city recorder Carla Holzworth and Patrick Rollens, public information officer, likely the only city staff in the room.

The council plans to suspend its meeting rules as per Shepard’s Friday local emergency declaration and community comments will not be taken.

The council likely will quickly go through its light agenda and then discuss how to move forward. The meeting is open to the public, but residents are discouraged from attending. City officials recommend that interested community members monitor the session on public access TV.

Also, the city has canceled all meetings of advisory boards and commissions originally scheduled for this week as well as some scheduled for next week.

Meetings canceled include:

Wednesday: Planning Commission and Economic Development Advisory Board.

Thursday: City Council work session.

Friday: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board.

March 23: Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board.

March 25: Watershed Management Advisory Board.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

