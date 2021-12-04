 Skip to main content
Corvallis council members to consider giving themselves a raise

corvallis-city-hall-stock-05

The city of Corvallis will be looking at increasing compensation for its mayor and councilors at Monday's City Council session.

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media file (2017)

The Corvallis City Council will consider an ordinance to increase mayoral and councilor compensation at its 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 virtual meeting.

Mayor Biff Traber is paid $100 per month and councilors are volunteers. Councilors, led by Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers, conducted a city charter review which considered the compensation issue, and charged a committee consisting of the citizen members of the Budget Commission with bringing a proposal to the council.

The commission met Sept. 21 and Oct. 12 and is recommending that the mayor be paid $425 per month, the council president $325 per month, the council vice-president $275 per month and the remaining councilors $225 per month.

The change, if approved by the council, would add approximately $30,000 to the city budget.

An update will be happening for our website this week! Here's what things will look like.

Councilors discussed the proposals at their Nov. 15 meeting and agreed to render a decision Monday night. If the council approves the compensation plan it would take effect until after the next general election because of state conflict-of-interest laws.

Also on Monday’s agenda are items on a merit pay increase for the city attorney’s office and a contract extension for Municipal Judge Larry W. Blake Jr.

To monitor the session go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4797048704203943438.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

