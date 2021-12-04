Corvallis council members to consider giving themselves a raise

The Corvallis City Council will consider an ordinance to increase mayoral and councilor compensation at its 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 virtual meeting.

Mayor Biff Traber is paid $100 per month and councilors are volunteers. Councilors, led by Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers, conducted a city charter review which considered the compensation issue, and charged a committee consisting of the citizen members of the Budget Commission with bringing a proposal to the council.

The commission met Sept. 21 and Oct. 12 and is recommending that the mayor be paid $425 per month, the council president $325 per month, the council vice-president $275 per month and the remaining councilors $225 per month.

The change, if approved by the council, would add approximately $30,000 to the city budget.

Councilors discussed the proposals at their Nov. 15 meeting and agreed to render a decision Monday night. If the council approves the compensation plan it would take effect until after the next general election because of state conflict-of-interest laws.

Also on Monday’s agenda are items on a merit pay increase for the city attorney’s office and a contract extension for Municipal Judge Larry W. Blake Jr.

To monitor the session go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4797048704203943438.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.