Corvallis council says no to bridge

Nearly one year later the Corvallis City Council has taken a second up-or-down vote on taking ownership of the Van Buren Bridge. The result was the same.

Monday night the council voted 5-4 to withdraw its application for the bridge. In October of last year it was a 5-2 vote that expressed the same sentiment, that the council, although clearly divided, did not want to pay $6 million or so to move the bridge.

“Nothing has really changed,” said Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers, who made the motion to withdraw the application. “We have spent so much time on this in the past year. We are spending staff resources every time we discuss this. I think we’re done. We need to withdraw the application and thank ODOT.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation had advised the city via a Sept. 22 letter that its application was not complete. The agency raised four key objections, with the major roadblock being that the city must make “a statement of willingness to accept ownership of the bridge and all future legal and financial responsibility for the bridge.”