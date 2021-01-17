Corvallis council to discuss building facade, camping, vaccine

Wednesday

• The Central Albany Revitalization Agency Advisory Board (CARA) meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/cara or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 233-589-909. On the agenda will be the introduction of new commission members, the election of officers and a discussion of the St. Francis project.

• The meeting will be followed by a session of the Albany Revitalization Agency (ARA). On the agenda is the approval of the extension of development agreements. The same links as for the CARA meeting will work for the ARA session.

• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2721417034803149323. On the agenda is a public hearing on an annexation for the Corvida properties on the north side of Southwest Country Club Drive between Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest 55th Street. A total of about 4.36 acres is involved. Developers want the property annexed into the city’s stock of land, with a the RS-6 low-density residential zone.

Thursday