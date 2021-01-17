Corvallis council to discuss building facade, camping, vaccine

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Councilors are meeting away from their usual Monday slot because of the Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.
The meeting begins with a public hearing on an appeal of a Dec. 8 Historic Resources Commission decision which denied a request to replace the glass tile façade of the Rennie-Smith building at 255 SW Madison Ave. with plaster.
Also on the agenda are action on the city’s Strategic Operational Plan, an update on city camping policies, information on the annual transportation operations annual adjustment and a discussion of the re-opening of the emergency operations center to deal with vaccine distribution.
To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/552995386871755787.
In other local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/141138205 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access code 141-138-205#. The meeting also will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov.
On the agenda are an update on the city-county emergency operations center and a discussion on appointing an interim sheriff to replace the retiring Scott Jackson.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. On the agenda are the election of officers and to begin work on three topics suggested by the City Council. They include a committee for citizen involvement, comprehensive plan updates and a downtown design manual. Community members can watch a broadcast of the meeting on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath.
• The Benton County Planning Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6042312685751693838. Commissioners are scheduled to deliberate on an application to build a private family burial ground on Northwest Mountain View Drive and hold a public hearing on the conditional use permit, acquisition of property and expansion of right of way required for Highway 20 upgrades between Garland Nursery and Independence Highway.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are reports from the Board of Health and the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
Wednesday
• The Central Albany Revitalization Agency Advisory Board (CARA) meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/cara or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 233-589-909. On the agenda will be the introduction of new commission members, the election of officers and a discussion of the St. Francis project.
• The meeting will be followed by a session of the Albany Revitalization Agency (ARA). On the agenda is the approval of the extension of development agreements. The same links as for the CARA meeting will work for the ARA session.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2721417034803149323. On the agenda is a public hearing on an annexation for the Corvida properties on the north side of Southwest Country Club Drive between Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest 55th Street. A total of about 4.36 acres is involved. Developers want the property annexed into the city’s stock of land, with a the RS-6 low-density residential zone.
Thursday
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets remotely at 3:30 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/aac or call 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code 190-700-325. On the agenda are the projects list and an update from the fixed base operator.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/635127806376002573. On the agenda is a department overview, in which, City Manager Mark Shepard said, “each department director will present a summary of their department work and major initiatives. It is aimed at being educational for the council, a team-building opportunity between council and staff, and provides some perspective/context for the training/team-building planned for Feb 18.”
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a pair of virtual 7 p.m. “know your city” forums on successive Thursdays. Jan. 21 will feature Corvallis' Shepard and Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby, who will discuss city and county services and who to call with questions. To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85713541985. On Jan. 28, water issues will be the topic, with Tom Hubbard, water utility manager, on hand to discuss Corvallis systems. To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86589947882.
