Corvallis council to discuss Circle, microshelters, fee redcutions

The Corvallis City Council has a crowded agenda for its 6 p.m. Monday meeting, which will be conducted remotely.

The Council meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 21. The public also may watch the meeting live on the internet via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1442493691208398092. Video and audio of the meeting also will be available on the City’s website within a few days of the meeting.

The city has closed the downtown fire station meeting from to media or other participation. An executive order issued April 15 by Governor Kate Brown allows public bodies to close meeting rooms to the public as long as there is another method by which the public can listen in.

Brown’s directive does not close meeting rooms. Instead, it gives cities, counties and other public entities the option to do so. Corvallis has chosen to do so.

Key agenda items include:

Circle Boulevard repaving project: The city has chosen to go ahead with the “road diet” approach that is contained in its new transportation system plan update, but the pavement markings for the pilot project will not be permanent, giving officials the option to change things later.