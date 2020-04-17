Corvallis council to discuss Circle, microshelters, fee redcutions

The Corvallis City Council has a crowded agenda for its 6 p.m. Monday meeting, which will be conducted remotely.
The Council meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 21. The public also may watch the meeting live on the internet via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1442493691208398092. Video and audio of the meeting also will be available on the City’s website within a few days of the meeting.
The city has closed the downtown fire station meeting from to media or other participation. An executive order issued April 15 by Governor Kate Brown allows public bodies to close meeting rooms to the public as long as there is another method by which the public can listen in.
Brown’s directive does not close meeting rooms. Instead, it gives cities, counties and other public entities the option to do so. Corvallis has chosen to do so.
Key agenda items include:
Circle Boulevard repaving project: The city has chosen to go ahead with the “road diet” approach that is contained in its new transportation system plan update, but the pavement markings for the pilot project will not be permanent, giving officials the option to change things later.
The key change is that Circle will be reduced from four lanes to three between 29th Street and Highland Avenue. The third or middle lane will be a continuous left turn lane.
Exceptions will be at Grant, Highland and the entrance to the Boys & Girls Club. There will be four lanes plus left turn lanes at those corners.
Bicycle and pedestrian advocates and a neighborhood group called Safer Circle are backing the new road diet. Other community members think that the lane reductions are too extreme and will make Circle less safe.
The repaving work is scheduled for this summer.
Microshelters: Councilors are set to act on permit requests from the Corvallis Evangelical Church to place microshelters on their property. City Manager Mark Shepard has approved 30-day permits. Council action is required to extend the permission to 90 days, or early July.
City services bill: Councilors will act on a resolution from Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers that would temporarily eliminate the city services bill for its streets, sidewalks, urban forestry and fire components because of the coronavirus outbreak. The change, which would take effect May 1, would reduce the average residential customer’s bill by about $10.50. The temporary moratorium, if passed, would exist for May and June.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon via Zoom/speakerphone and will discuss its 2020 action plan and how to use $230,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a virtual work session and meeting beginning at 9 a.m. The public can livestream the meeting online at facebook.com/BentonCoGov or listen via conference call by dialing 312-757-3121 and using access code 115890093#. The agenda will include a public hearing on forming a reimbursement district for Judy Lane road improvements, accepting an easement for a rerouted section of trail at Bald Hill Farm and applying for $58,000 in federal funding for emergency operations related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. and will discuss Community Development Block Grant action plans, act on resolutions on tourism grant and hold an executive session on labor negotiations.
Residents can participate in the remote meeting on your computer, iPad, or smartphone using the link https:\\www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/. Individuals also can join in via speakerphone by calling 1-646-749-3129 and using the access code 491-970-829.
Thursday
• The city of Corvallis will hold its weekly noon briefing on the coronavirus. Links to the remote session will be released next week.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
