Corvallis council to discuss how to spend $13M in federal funds

Facilities or the homeless? The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 and will discuss on how to spend most of the city’s $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Corvallis Budget Commission, which consists of the nine councilors and nine citizen members, addressed the issue at its Nov. 17 special meeting. After a lengthy discussion the commissioners tentatively came up with a plan to spend 53.5% of the funds on city facilities projects and 5% on social services.

But that breakdown has taken some heat.

As recommended, the percentages work out to approximately $7 million for facilities and $650,000 for social services. The council is expected to act on the plan, although it seems unlikely that councilors will take action on the remaining 41.5%.

The commission first broached the subject during last spring’s budget cycle. After hearing a preliminary report from City Manager Mark Shepard on challenges at city facilities, commissioners urged the city to spend as much of its federal recovery funds as legally possible on city facilities.

City staff and hired consultants say that perhaps as much as $255 million in deficiencies in city facilities needs to be addressed.

Some community members and councilors, however, have recommended that the city look to use a significant chunk of the ARPA money for social services, particularly for housing the homeless.

The poster child for the discussion has been a wildland fire rig that sits outside of Fire Station No. 3 on Circle Boulevard because the Corvallis Fire Department does not have an apparatus bay in which to lodge it.

Some individuals, particularly a group of residents backing city spending to lodge the homeless, have been tirelessly testifying at council meetings that the city should house the homeless first.

So far, the facilities backers are carrying the day, although nothing in the Budget Commission's discussions or motions was binding. The City Council will be the final arbiter, with consideration of that remaining 41.5% expected to occur at a commission meeting in January or February.

City officials have recommended that the $13 million be spent on upgrading two fire stations ($7 million), maintenance projects ($4.5 million) and fiber optic upgrades ($1.9 million). The maintenance and fiber optics projects, however, are not part of the $255 million facilities study. The maintenance piece came from a separate facilities assessment, while the fiber issue was identified in a separate study of "unmet needs," Shepard said.

