Corvallis council to discuss name for new path

• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 4 p.m. in a special session. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are the oath of office for new and re-elected councilors, a message from Mayor Alex Johnson, the election of the council president and a discussion of the process and timeline for appointing someone to replace Johnson in Ward 2.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/619031645 or call 1-646-749-3122 and use the access code 619-031-645#. No agenda was available at presstime.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse at 300 SW Fourth Avenue. The board will elect a chair and vice-chair and in its capacity as the governing body of the 4-H and Extension Service District it also will elect a chair and vice-chair for the district. All of the appointments will be for service in 2021.

Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.