Corvallis council to discuss name for new path

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2021054516165013515.
The meeting will begin with the oath of office being administered to new Municipal Judge Larry Blake, Jr. Blake will then administer the oath to the nine councilors, including new members Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4) and Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6).
Councilors also are scheduled to make a decision on a proposal to name a section of the new multiuse path that connects the Marys River path with Crystal Lake Drive for Eric Austin. Austin died in 2018 in a cyclist-vehicle incident in the pedestrian crosswalk close to where the new bypass will cut away from Highway 99W (South Third Street).
Councilors also will elect a new president and vice-president.
Here is a look at other meetings scheduled for the coming days:
Monday
• Benton County will swear in its commissioners and District Attorney John Haroldson at 9 a.m. in a virtual ceremony that will be livestreamed at https://tinyurl.com/y95rlqnl. The new face will be Nancy Wyse, who takes over for veteran Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo in Position 3.
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/tsc or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 430-417-613. On the agenda is a discussion of one-way and two-streets in the downtown area.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 4 p.m. in a special session. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are the oath of office for new and re-elected councilors, a message from Mayor Alex Johnson, the election of the council president and a discussion of the process and timeline for appointing someone to replace Johnson in Ward 2.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/619031645 or call 1-646-749-3122 and use the access code 619-031-645#. No agenda was available at presstime.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse at 300 SW Fourth Avenue. The board will elect a chair and vice-chair and in its capacity as the governing body of the 4-H and Extension Service District it also will elect a chair and vice-chair for the district. All of the appointments will be for service in 2021.
Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Benton County Planning Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2440135570699918091. Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a conditional use permit application to construct a private family burial ground at 7555 Northwest Mountain View Drive in Corvallis.
Wednesday
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are the presentation of the parks master plan and an update on parks capital projects.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/landmarks or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the meeting ID 368-235-021. Two public hearings are scheduled, one involving property at 821 Maple St., and the other at 1140 Calapooia Ave.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a remote 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1763324592588269835. The main agenda item is a discussion of the update of the city’s strategic operational plan (SOP).
