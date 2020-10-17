 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis council to discuss naming path for cyclist

Corvallis council to discuss naming path for cyclist

{{featured_button_text}}
crystal lake path 18

Here is a look at where the new Corvallis multiuse path intersects with Southeast Chapman Place near the men's cold weather homeless shelter. The City Council is considering naming the new section after cyclist Eric Austin, who was killed on Highway 99W in 2018.

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1804032909374077198.

Councilors are scheduled to discuss a public participation plan for the naming of a new section of city multiuse path after cyclist Eric Austin, who was killed in a crosswalk on Highway 99 in 2018.

Also on the agenda is a continuation of the council discussion of the city’s phased approach to posting and cleaning up illegal campsites and a discussion of the fourth segment of the city’s parking audit. This section is on the format and management of parking outside of downtown.

Here is a look at other local government meetings set for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are grant applications based on the federal CARES relief act.

Wednesday

• The Albany task force working on development code amendments meets remotely at noon to discuss preliminary draft nonconforming situations code amendments. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/305380381 or call 1-872-240-3212 and use the access code 305-380-381.

• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda are a review of changes proposed for land development code amendments on land divisions and block perimeter standards as well as an update on House Bill 2001. To participate go to : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5345735784478975245.

Thursday

• The Corvallis City Council meets in a remote 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9007898954403311888. On the agenda is an update on fall term reopening at Oregon State University, a review of the emergency operations plan and interviews with candidates for the Planning Commission.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News