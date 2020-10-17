Corvallis council to discuss naming path for cyclist

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1804032909374077198.

Councilors are scheduled to discuss a public participation plan for the naming of a new section of city multiuse path after cyclist Eric Austin, who was killed in a crosswalk on Highway 99 in 2018.

Also on the agenda is a continuation of the council discussion of the city’s phased approach to posting and cleaning up illegal campsites and a discussion of the fourth segment of the city’s parking audit. This section is on the format and management of parking outside of downtown.

Here is a look at other local government meetings set for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are grant applications based on the federal CARES relief act.

Wednesday