Corvallis Council to hear update on facilities

McCarthy’s proposal also includes moving Fire Station No. 4 in South Corvallis to a new parcel of land on Highway 99W.

Inside Fire Station No. 3, what used to be a bedroom/office for a lieutenant has been converted into a two-bed women’s dorm. The station, like the staff room at Parks & Rec, was built at a time when all firefighters were male, and sleeping areas, bathrooms and lockers all need upgrades to provide gender equity.

“This is occurring across all of the facilities,” Steckel said. “We are not providing modern amenities. Things change. This is no longer 1974.”

Stations 2 and 3 received some new firefighters paid for by funds provided by the November 2018 City Council passage of the public safety fee. The fee, which is part of the city services bill that includes street maintenance, urban forestry, water, storm water, waste water and sidewalks, enabled McCarthy to have five firefighters on duty for each shift.

The new personnel ended the “either/or” staffing challenge at the two stations. With only three firefighters on per shift if an ambulance went out and a fire call came in, there was no one in the station to take out the engine. Which hurt the department's response time.