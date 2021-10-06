Corvallis Council to hear update on facilities

The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department's maintenance and operations facilities are in Avery Park. The main building dates to the 1920s. The main yard of the complex consists of a series of similarly-aged buildings, equipment that is too large to fit under aging overhangs and surrounded by an aging, unsecured fence.
Across town on Northwest Circle Boulevard sits Fire Station No. 3. A wildland firefighting engine sits in the parking lot behind the station because the facility does not have enough apparatus bays. Firefighter turnouts (coats, helmets, boots, gloves, etc.) hang on hooks in the same bay as other engines, a no-no in modern firefighting.
The physical fitness area (daily workouts are mandatory for on-duty firefighters) sits in the back of the lone apparatus bay, where the gear — and its users — are subject to exhaust fumes when the engines pull out to answer calls.
City officials took a reporter and photographer on a tour of the two facilities on Tuesday as the city and hired consultants continue work on a project evaluating city facilities.
The project team will present a report on possible recommendations and phasing of the work at Thursday’s City Council work session (see information box for the Zoom link). Final decisions are years away, and completing work on any new facilities could be a decade in the future.
Key issues that the project team has found to date include:
• Nearly half of city facilities, 47%, have exceeded “average useful life.”
• A lack of energy efficiency and green building practices.
• A lack of storage and work spaces.
• Limited weather protection for valuable equipment and materials.
• Facilities that cannot accommodate growth.
• Facilities that make it difficult to provide customer service.
• Inadequate living quarters at fire stations, including gender equity issues.
• Lack of Americans With Disabilities Act ADA) compliance.
Here is a look at some of the issues through the lens of the two facilities that were toured:
Parks & Recreation
Mary Steckel, the former Public Works Director who has been hired part-time to lead the facilities project, is standing in the center of the Parks & Rec yard.
“This is a not a good layout,” she said. “It’s not a place where vehicles should be or people should be. It’s unsound.”
There isn’t enough room for the wide range of Parks & Rec vehicles under the overhangs. In the winter that means equipment gets wet. In the summer plastic parts take a beating from the sun.
“It’s not a good way to store your equipment,” said Jude Geist, parks supervisor.
Floodplain, flood way and flood zone restrictions limit activities and access at the facility, which is just yards from the Marys River. The department also houses belongings of homeless campers that are stored for the required 30 days.
“That’s space we can’t use for other purposes,” Geist said. “We just run out of space.”
The space issue presents itself throughout the compound. Bathroom, shower and locker space is at a premium in the staff room, partly because the facility was built during a time in which the workforce was entirely male.
An irrigation parts and repair workroom is so stuffed with materials the “work bench” has become a storage shelf. At least two of the buildings have upstairs loft areas accessed by steep, ancient steps, a situation that has led the department to only store items in the upper areas that won’t need to be retrieved for a while.
Fire Station No. 3
The first item Chief Ken McCarthy shows on the tour is the engine in the parking lot. McCarthy already has outlined a proposal for a land swap with the Corvallis School District for property south of the station that would give the CFD room for a second apparatus bay.
McCarthy’s proposal also includes moving Fire Station No. 4 in South Corvallis to a new parcel of land on Highway 99W.
Inside Fire Station No. 3, what used to be a bedroom/office for a lieutenant has been converted into a two-bed women’s dorm. The station, like the staff room at Parks & Rec, was built at a time when all firefighters were male, and sleeping areas, bathrooms and lockers all need upgrades to provide gender equity.
“This is occurring across all of the facilities,” Steckel said. “We are not providing modern amenities. Things change. This is no longer 1974.”
Stations 2 and 3 received some new firefighters paid for by funds provided by the November 2018 City Council passage of the public safety fee. The fee, which is part of the city services bill that includes street maintenance, urban forestry, water, storm water, waste water and sidewalks, enabled McCarthy to have five firefighters on duty for each shift.
The new personnel ended the “either/or” staffing challenge at the two stations. With only three firefighters on per shift if an ambulance went out and a fire call came in, there was no one in the station to take out the engine. Which hurt the department's response time.
But the five firefighters make for tight quarters throughout. And Fire Station No. 4 is so cramped with either/or staffing that McCarthy said “it would be unlivable with five people.”
Counting the beans
No cost estimates or budget are available for the facilities work, although the city might have as much as $13 million to work with in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The fire station work alone would cost in the millions, even though the land for the new Fire Station 4 likely will be free.
City Manager Mark Shepard has urged the City Council to use as much of the ARPA money as practical on facilities. Shepard also has said that sending a bond measure to the voters is a possibility and that the city will pursue “other state/federal funding opportunities that present themselves.”
Shepard also noted that abandoning the Tunison station would open up that property for other “community-focused purposes.”
“We’re trying to make things work where we are at,” McCarthy said, “but I want to make it more modern. This is a time capsule … it’s like back to the '70s.”
