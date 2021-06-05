Corvallis Council to review budget at Monday meeting

The Corvallis City Council is scheduled to adopt its 2021-22 budget at its 6 p.m. virtual meeting Monday.

To monitor the session go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7984610974891989520.

The meeting opens with a public hearing on the $181 spending plan, which was approved largely unamended by the city Budget Commission at its May 12 meeting. The 18-member commission consists of the nine councilors and nine citizen members.

Commissioners did attach an amendment that calls on the city to spend as much of its $13.8 American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on facilities as is practical given the rules of the funds.

The city currently is engaged in a project to review city facilities needs, with a report on City Hall and other work spaces due in October.

Also at Monday’s meeting councilors are scheduled to adopt an ordinance that establishes new methodology for systems development charges for parks and accept the recommendations of the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE).

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116.

