Corvallis Council triples social service spending from federal funds

The Corvallis City Council again waded into the challenges of funding social services and has upped the ante in how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act moneys, which are designed to help governments during the pandemic.

Councilors were considering Monday night, Dec. 20, a recommendation from the Budget Commission to allocate 53.5% of its $13 million in the federal funds for city facilities' upgrades and 5% for social service spending.

Councilors held firm on the 53.5% after working their way through a series of motions, but they agreed narrowly to triple the social service allocation to 15%.

The final motion passed on a 5-4 vote, with Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4), Tracey Yee (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) voting yes, and Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) opposing the approach.

All five members of the public who spoke during the community comments segment of the meeting urged the council to increase the social spending percentage, although those who included specific numbers called an even bigger allocation, somewhere between 20% and 30%.

“I find this heartbreaking,” said Laura King, one of the community members who advocated increasing the percentage. “It’s a complete abandonment of the city’s people.”

The Rev. Jennifer Butler of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis, who has testified multiple times before the council about spending for the homeless, called for 30% and urged councilors to ask Benton County to match that figure.

City Manager Mark Shepard said staff will return with concrete ideas for spending the 53.5% (approximately $7 million) and the 15% (approximately $2 million) at a future meeting.

The fate of the additional 31.5% remains unknown at this time, although Shaffer noted that "there was no reason for the council to rush to judgment on this."

The final motion on the ARPA topic called for council leadership to communicate with Benton County and the Corvallis School District about the possibility of matching the city disbursement of ARPA or other COVID-19-related federal funds. It passed on an 8-1 vote, with Napack voting no because she didn’t believe it was wise to interject city requests into other jurisdictions.

Another item relating to social service spending was tabled and will be considered at a future meeting. The item was listed on the consent agenda, which usually consists of noncontroversial items that can be addressed in one motion. It would have allocated $30,000 in City Council discretionary funds to pay for illegal camp cleanups and RV removals.

The motion to table it was unanimous. Ward 6's Chaplen, who moved to remove the item, noted that it should come to council for “full consideration.” No word was available regarding when the council might consider the issue.

"We have seen an uptick in folks using campers until they are no longer functional and then abandoning them," Shepard said. "The city is then forced to remove them and they are expensive to decommission appropriately. No city department budgets for this expense."

