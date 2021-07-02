Corvallis Councilor Junkins will be missed, colleagues say

Ed Junkins has left the Corvallis City Council — and Corvallis — and he leaves behind a large hole to be filled, say his fellow councilors and other city leaders.
Junkins, who has been serving in Ward 8 since November 2018, is taking a new position with his alma mater. Junkins, who also served on the Corvallis School Board, begins July 1 as the University of Notre Dame's director of health services.
“To me, this is a great opportunity for him, leading the Notre Dame health services unit,” said Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber. “It is a loss for the city. He will be sorely missed. He has been a strong voice on council and a strong community leader in Corvallis and the state. I appreciate all he has done for us in Corvallis. While I will miss him, I wish him the best of success at Notre Dame.”
“It has been a privilege to work with Councilor Junkins,” said City Manager Mark Shepard. “Councilor Junkins understood the importance of, and promoted the concept of teamwork between the council and staff. It is amazing how much Councilor Junkins had on his plate professionally and in serving the community is so many different capacities.
“Yet he was still able to serve the city as an effective city councilor. Maybe most impressive is how he made people feel. He genuinely listens and cares about people. I will miss that. I am excited for the great professional opportunity for Ed, but Corvallis will miss him and his leadership in so many ways.”
In addition to his council and school board service Junkins also was a charter member of the city’s vision board, the Imagine Corvallis Action Network (ICAN). The board was tasked with implementing the city’s vision project through 2040. During council discussions Junkins consistently sought to make sure the body was acting in a way that reflected the vision.
“Ed has had a lot of thoughtfulness, care and enthusiasm when it comes to Corvallis' vision and implementing that vision,” said Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle. "ICAN and the council miss that zeal."
Junkins was just the fourth Black councilor in city history and only the second to be elected since 1988. He was a strong advocate for the city’s efforts in crafting a hate/bias response program, which was approved by the Council on an emotional night in June, 2020, just days after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.
“Thanks, Ed, for your leadership on bias and race,” said Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis. “I look to you for guidance on this complex topic.”
Here is a sampling of other council reaction:
Jan Napack, Ward 1: “We have opposite styles, but I certainly enjoyed working alongside him. I've been impressed by Ed's ability to view issues and actions at a high level. He also has a gift for envisioning and articulating the deeper impacts and long-term effects of the city and council work efforts.”
Gabe Shepherd, Ward 4: “I'm sad to see Ed go. His perspective and tireless work to advance health care for all Oregonians will be missed. Indiana will be gaining an excellent public servant.”
Laurie Chaplen, Ward 6: “I have not gotten to know Councilor Junkins as well as I have wanted to, given the remote council meetings and being a new councilor. Having only a couple of brief meetings with him, I found him to be a wonderful person who is very thoughtful and was a great team member. He is a compassionate person devoted to heath care, diversity and other issues and brought much to the city as a counselor. I liked his perspectives and the way he synthesized issues.”
Junkins ran unopposed for the northwest Corvallis seat in November of 2018 but took office immediately because his predecessor, Mark Page, had moved out of the district. Junkins also ran unopposed in his 2020 re-election bid.
Junkins is a pediatrician with experience in public health and academia. Most recently he has served as senior associate dean for assessment and outcomes and as a professor of pediatrics at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest (COMP-Northwest) in Lebanon.
Junkins issued a statement on his departure, which included the following:
“I am grateful for the time that I have spent on the council and school board over the years. I learned a great deal about the tremendous work that is required to maintain the high standards that our community has come to expect. It is really all about the people who are doing the work who made my experience so meaningful as an elected official.
“The community is lucky to have the breadth and depth of talent at all levels across its various public agencies. And it is working with these individuals in the city and district that I will miss the most.”
