Corvallis Councilor Junkins will be missed, colleagues say

Gabe Shepherd, Ward 4: “I'm sad to see Ed go. His perspective and tireless work to advance health care for all Oregonians will be missed. Indiana will be gaining an excellent public servant.”

Laurie Chaplen, Ward 6: “I have not gotten to know Councilor Junkins as well as I have wanted to, given the remote council meetings and being a new councilor. Having only a couple of brief meetings with him, I found him to be a wonderful person who is very thoughtful and was a great team member. He is a compassionate person devoted to heath care, diversity and other issues and brought much to the city as a counselor. I liked his perspectives and the way he synthesized issues.”

Junkins ran unopposed for the northwest Corvallis seat in November of 2018 but took office immediately because his predecessor, Mark Page, had moved out of the district. Junkins also ran unopposed in his 2020 re-election bid.

Junkins is a pediatrician with experience in public health and academia. Most recently he has served as senior associate dean for assessment and outcomes and as a professor of pediatrics at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest (COMP-Northwest) in Lebanon.

Junkins issued a statement on his departure, which included the following: