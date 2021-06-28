Corvallis, county team up to tackle mental health issues

The Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Health have joined forces on a new program to more effectively deal with mental health issues in Corvallis and the rest of the county.
The concept is simple: Pair a crisis-intervention trained CPD officer with a qualified mental health professional from the county staff, and hopefully many situations can be resolved without incarceration or a trip to the emergency room.
The team will be called Crisis Outreach Response and Engage (CORE) and will feature Officer Trevor Anderson of the CPD and Alyssa Ryll of the Health Department.
The concept will “soft launch” July 1, said Chief Nick Hurley of the CPD, with vacations keeping the team from being fully deployed for a couple of weeks. Anderson and Ryll will be deployed together and start with Monday through Friday day shifts, but they will not always respond directly to calls for service.
“There may be something from the graveyard shift that they might want to follow up on,” Hurley said.
Anderson has been part of the CPD’s community livability unit since its inception in 2015, and Hurley said the education and outreach pieces of the livability program will dovetail perfectly with the CORE work.
“We’re hoping that this team will be extremely visible in the community,” said Dannielle Brown, deputy director of behavioral health with the Health Department.
The program requires no additional funding, although Hurley and Brown said they will look to attract grants to help bolster the team.
So how did it happen?
Hurley: “I said if I throw in an FTE and if you throw in an FTE this will work. And Danielle said yes.”
Picking the team members proved surprisingly easy.
“We both had individuals in mind,” said Hurley, adding that “we had to pick people who are self-motivated.”
Added Brown: “Alyssa is already embedded and working closely with law enforcement. She is the right person for this time. They took it and ran with it.”
Anderson will be in uniform and Ryll will wear a tan polo shirt that identifies her as a Benton County Health employee. It is hoped that the combination will prove greater than the sum of its parts.
“What does a qualified mental health professional bring that law enforcement doesn’t have and vice versa,” Hurley said. “With our main goal that everyone is safe. The CPD, the Health Department, the client and the community.
“Maybe it will be someone at a fraternity, maybe something happening up in the hill or at the BMX track. It doesn’t matter. It’s whether that mental health component is there. But it won’t be a roadside counseling center and we won’t be going through homeless camps looking for things.”
Brown added that the team will be working closely with social service agencies such as the Community Service Consortium and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, “meeting staff and building relationships.”
“We’re going to try to go out and meet people where they are at," Hurley said. "The program will morph with changing practices and the expectations of the community.”
