Corvallis, county to review homeless recommendations

The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners meet in a joint work session at 4 p.m. Thursday to discussed homelessness.

To monitor the session please register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3535561417709896207.

The two elected bodies will hear a report from the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), which has been meeting since December, 2019 to develop policy recommendations on the county’s homeless challenges.

The city and county share the financial support for HOPE, which is an official Benton County advisory board. Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot and Corvallis Councilors Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Charles Maughan (Ward 2) serve on the board.

HOPE has no budget with which to take actions or any facilities or shelters that it operates. Instead, its role has been to gather data and community feedback and develop recommendations for the city, county and social service providers to use to help guide their decision-making.