Corvallis, county to review homeless recommendations

The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners meet in a joint work session at 4 p.m. Thursday to discussed homelessness.
The two elected bodies will hear a report from the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), which has been meeting since December, 2019 to develop policy recommendations on the county’s homeless challenges.
The city and county share the financial support for HOPE, which is an official Benton County advisory board. Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot and Corvallis Councilors Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Charles Maughan (Ward 2) serve on the board.
HOPE has no budget with which to take actions or any facilities or shelters that it operates. Instead, its role has been to gather data and community feedback and develop recommendations for the city, county and social service providers to use to help guide their decision-making.
Many of the recommendations included items that might require additional funding. These include improving data collection and metrics, increasing the number of homeless case managers, adding a crisis response team, creating a resource center, exploring barriers to housing, providing opportunities for community involvement, increasing the supply of permanent supportive housing, and increasing rental assistance.
The Benton County Budget Committee, which consists of Augerot and Commissioners Pat Malone and Nancy Wyse as well as three citizen members, discussed on May 10 the possibility of needing additional budget appropriations to implement some of HOPE’s suggestions.
The committee elected not to insert any additional appropriations into the $363 million funding package for 2021-23 but noted that the commissioners could made additions to the budget when they meet to review it June 15.
County Administrator Joe Kerby noted that he has set aside a reserve fund of $500,000 for possible use implementing the HOPE goals.
The Corvallis Budget Commission, which recommended a $181 million city spending plan for 2021-22, did not discuss possible additional expenditures that the HOPE report might inspire.
The City Council has discussed the HOPE recommendations and other aspects of the homelessness issue at its April 22 and May 6 work sessions, but councilors did not appear to arrive at any conclusions about further funding needed.
