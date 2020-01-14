Corvallis crosswalk protests continue

Police are still investigating the most recent fatality, but bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates have expressed outrage that the city of Corvallis and the Oregon Department of Transportation, which has authority over that stretch of Third because it also serves as Oregon Highway 99W, have not done more to make the crossing safer. Tuesday was the third day of protests at the crossing, and another “walk-in” is planned for 5:45 p.m. today.

Some of the criticism has focused on the fact that two of the four flashing lights at the crosswalk were never replaced after they were damaged last August in yet another motor vehicle crash.

Corvallis and ODOT officials have said plans were in the works to replace the missing lights as part of a larger project to upgrade four enhanced crosswalks on South Third with rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, but that work isn’t expected to be done before the end of this month.

On Monday, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard and representatives of the city’s Public Works Department met with ODOT officials to discuss additional safety measures.

The first fruits of that discussion were two lighted message boards placed by the side of the road alerting north- and southbound motorists to the upcoming crosswalks on South Third Street. Those were in place by Tuesday morning, Shepard said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}