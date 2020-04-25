Corvallis crowdfunding effort pays restaurants to feed essential workers, people in need

So, during the week, IOU pays restaurants to prep meals for hospital workers, first responders, shelters and the like. During the last two weeks, IOU would choose a mid-valley workplace, contact a restaurant that can make meals for all its staff, pay for them, then make deliveries.

So far, recipients have included staff at Lumina Hospice, Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home, Stoneybrook Assisted Living, The Caring Place, Timberhill Place, Corvallis Manor, the Corvallis Post Office, Oregon State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, the Willamette Valley Toxicology Lab, the Benton County Health Department and Room at the Inn.

Then, on Fridays, IOU donates to a local restaurant to provide food to the public. “Whether you’re exhausted from a long shift or trying to feed your family if you’re in a pinch,” Jones said, anyone can get a hot meal to go if they need one.

Last week, New Morning Bakery catered the public’s takeout orders. This Friday was Delicias, and next Friday will be Bodhi Artisan Bakery.

The group had raised more than $6,000 as of Friday evening from over 80 donors. All the money is going toward paying the restaurants, not only to help them keep employees on the payroll, but to make sure as many people can be fed as possible.