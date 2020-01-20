Corvallis Culinary Week begins under new management

Corvallis Culinary Week, which began Sunday and wraps up Saturday, is under new management this year, but is still offering locals a chance to get a taste of some of Corvallis’ best restaurants.
Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association, said prior to this year Visit Corvallis ran the event, but this year they decided it was outside their mandate as an organization meant to promote tourism.
“They are funded by a transient room tax, so their motto is 'heads in beds,'” she said.
However, she said since many of the restaurants that participate in the event are in Downtown Corvallis, it was a good fit for the DCA and the organization took over the event this year.
“We do a lot of events for retailers downtown, but we didn’t have any heavily restaurant based events,” she said.
Moreland said the event appeals to visitors, but it’s also a good opportunity for locals to try places they haven’t been before.
“Corvallis Culinary Week is a week long event where we showcase all the best that Corvallis restaurants have to offer,” she said.
The 13 participating restaurants offer $10 plate specials that are meant to showcase what they do. Participants include Castor Corvallis, Pig & Olive, Murphy’s Restaurant and Lounge, Mazama Brewing at Big River, Sky High Brewing and Pub, Bombs Away Cafe, The Brass Monkey and FireWorks Pub & Pizza. For information about what specials are being offered during Corvallis Culinary Week, visit facebook.com/CorvallisCulinaryWeek.
Moreland said the restaurants participating have a variety of plates available and even some vegan options.
Moreland said the week is held in January because the month is part of the “shoulder season” for local businesses, a time when business is slower between peak season.
Moreland said people interested in visiting one of the restaurants with specials should remember to check when they are open, because all of the specials are offered during the businesses' regular hours.
