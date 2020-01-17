Corvallis Culinary Week runs Jan. 19-25

Prepare your palates for epicurean delights during Corvallis Culinary Week, scheduled to run Jan. 19-25 at featured locations.
The annual tradition showcases Corvallis restaurants, which will be offering at least one $10 chef's specialty plate with locally sourced foods on their menus.
Participants include Mazama Brewing at Big River, Sky High Brewing and Pub, The Pig & Olive Restaurant & Bar, Castor Kitchen & Bar, Ronin Cafe and Ramen, The Brass Monkey, FireWorks Pub & Pizza, Bodhi, Funky Brunch Food Cart and the Bistro at the Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis.
For more information and updates, visit the event's Facebook page at http://bit.ly/3a68KxU.