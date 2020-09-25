Corvallis demonstrators urge action on climate, other issues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the fifth straight day on Friday, a small group of demonstrators stood outside the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis to call attention to what they see as the world’s most pressing problems — and ways to solve them.

On Friday — designated the Global Day for Climate Action by Fridays for Future, the movement launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg — the particular focus was climate change, with about 25 demonstrators holding signs that urged passing motorists to take heed and take action.

“Raging wildfires, hurricanes and other events worldwide are making it absolutely imperative to raise awareness,” said Susan Salafsky, who organized the event on behalf of the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance. “The biggest threat to our planet and our way of life is climate change, and global warming is the cause.”

Demonstrators have been gathering in front of the courthouse each day from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as part of a campaign called Healthy Planet = Healthy People, which advocates for action to curb climate change, promote social justice and advance economic sustainability.