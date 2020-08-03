Corvallis display, virtual events set to note Hiroshima, Nagasaki

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To say that this year’s efforts to note the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have faced challenges would be an understatement.

Observances scheduled at sites around the world, including Corvallis, had to be postponed because of the coronavirus.

Corvallis activists for the past 38 years have organized a commemoration event. In recent years that has meant a public observance at Riverfront Park, with live music, speakers, a candlelight ceremony and a peace flotilla. Not this year.

Determined local organizers, however, wanted to find a way to keep the momentum going, particularly on the 75th anniversary.

They came up with the idea of a window display, suitable for downtown businesses. But a scheduling mixup ended their bid for one such slot. Finally, up stepped Oregon Coffee & Tea, which agreed to host the display.

“I cried when I saw the window,” said local organizer Linda Richards. “It is all we have for this year, but it is perfect. Maybe it will serve as a window into the future that helps people imagine a better world. I can vouch that these cranes were made with hopes and wishes for a nuclear weapon-free world and a more just world in every fold.”