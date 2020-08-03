Corvallis display, virtual events set to note Hiroshima, Nagasaki

To say that this year’s efforts to note the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have faced challenges would be an understatement.
Observances scheduled at sites around the world, including Corvallis, had to be postponed because of the coronavirus.
Corvallis activists for the past 38 years have organized a commemoration event. In recent years that has meant a public observance at Riverfront Park, with live music, speakers, a candlelight ceremony and a peace flotilla. Not this year.
Determined local organizers, however, wanted to find a way to keep the momentum going, particularly on the 75th anniversary.
They came up with the idea of a window display, suitable for downtown businesses. But a scheduling mixup ended their bid for one such slot. Finally, up stepped Oregon Coffee & Tea, which agreed to host the display.
“I cried when I saw the window,” said local organizer Linda Richards. “It is all we have for this year, but it is perfect. Maybe it will serve as a window into the future that helps people imagine a better world. I can vouch that these cranes were made with hopes and wishes for a nuclear weapon-free world and a more just world in every fold.”
“We are so disappointed that due to the COVID virus we didn't think it was safe to hold our planned ceremony this year, but we wanted to do something to show our solidarity,” said Leah Bolger.
The display at 215 NW Monroe Ave. was designed by Midori Stork and Setsuko Nakajima. Organizers also expressed thanks to Casey and Dennis Collett, the owner of the coffee/tea shop.
“The folks there are great,” said Aleita Hass-Holcombe, “and Jordan, the owners’ son, placed the items in the window for us.”
“The display is truly lovely,” said Gretchen Newlin, “with paper cranes from Japan scattered around the display, (which tells) the story of Sadako (a Hiroshima survivor) and the Japanese design theme.”
The display, said Leah Bolger, “is also an opportunity to educate people about the atrocity of nuclear weapons, which must never be used again.”
“My personal hope,” said Newlin, “is that by facing the difficult truth about these literally horrific nuclear bombings in 1945, along with the ever-present danger that nuclear weapons could be used again, people will be moved to join together in demanding that nuclear weapons be abolished forever.
“We humans are fortunate in that we can figure these things out and together decide to make better decisions, choose alternatives to war. There are many.”
Richards also noted that efforts to raise awareness on the dangers of nuclear weapons are relevant to current discussions of environmental issues and social justice.
“Unfortunately, most of the pollution and harm involved in nuclear production occurs in Indigenous and minority communities, and this is a worldwide justice issue,” she said.
“We need researchers studying the links between immunity and radiation exposure to better protect these populations, but on the whole, the government, nuclear industry and some academics have been much more well-supported to promote nuclear energy as a safe solution to climate change.”
All of the local organizers praised the generosity of the coffee/tea shop to support the display on such short notice.
“It is these seemingly small things that are actually very powerful, sincere and gracious acts that contribute to a better world,” Richards said. “Maybe in another realm we cannot often see as plainly as the beautiful peace cranes. But please do not focus merely on what is easy to say. It is time for hard truths, too, so we can heal.”
“Remember: Never forget and never again!” summed up Hass-Holcombe.
