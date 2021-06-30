Corvallis district agrees to tweak school renovation plans

The Corvallis School District has resolved neighborhood concerns involving its renovation plans for two schools.
The district is spending $200 million on new school buildings and renovations in a bond measure approved by district voters in May 2018.
The challenges from the neighbors came in response to the plans for Wildcat Elementary School (formerly Wilson) and College Hill High School. In both cases the school district agreed to modify its plans in an effort to meet the concerns of residents.
Here is a look at the two cases:
Wildcat
The key concerns were what to do about a water detention pond just north of the school in Wildcat Park and whether a planter strip that has been tended by volunteers for the past 11 years could be preserved despite its placement not matching updated city code. Also at issue were a loss of parking spaces if the planter strip was removed, and whether to re-route the sidewalk at a pocket park which fronts on Walnut Boulevard.
School district officials and consultants met twice with community members, on June 2 and June 17, with the district agreeing to resubmit its application to the Corvallis Planning Commission, which is required to sign off on the individual school renovation plans.
The planter strip will stay, the sidewalk will remain as it was, and the parking lot, which often fills up on school days, will not lose any spaces. Irrigation will be added to the planter strip and the park as well as some trees, shrubs and perennials.
The biggest bone of contention was the water detention facility, said David Dodson, a planning consultant who is working with the district on the Wildcat plan. The district has agreed to move the pond to a spot closer to Walnut Boulevard and bury it under ground.
Approximately 60 residents combined participated in the two meetings. The new application will be submitted to the Planning Commission in September or October, Dodson said.
College Hill
Neighbors in the area expressed concerns about plans to expand parking at the school by paving over parts of a grassy park-like area at the southeast end of the school property.
A group called the 31st Street Regulars was formed to work with the district on the issue.
A meeting with the neighbors was held June 7, with the open space backers persuading district officials to slot the parking elsewhere and preserve the grassy area. The outcome left members of the neighborhood group ecstatic.
“Not only did the district change its plan in response to our concerns … but they did it with extraordinary speed and nimbleness,” said 31st Street Regulars members Wendy Madar, Chipp Ullstad and Saralyn Hilder in a letter to the editor. “They listened.”
It is not clear when the Planning Commission will review the College Hill plans. School district officials did not respond to emails and phone calls requesting more information on the issue.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.