Corvallis dojo adapts amid COVID-19

It's a foundational part of why he opened the studio five years to the day after his own first martial arts lesson.

"I was watching the instructor work with a little kid," he said. At the time, Lowery was working in the medical field, mostly with older patients. "He did a 10-minute lesson with him, and it was awesome. The instructor said these classes were great for children with autism and for me, it proved no matter what student, it gave them the opportunity to learn and I could have a positive impact; not just with people in their 60s or 70s but at 6 and 7."

Lowery has a class of young students that he's had to split into two since the new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. But other than that, he said he's making it work.

No one touches each other, and all techniques are done in the air, he said. Class sizes are limited, and everything is wiped down and sanitized after use. And parents, he said, are appreciative of the opportunity to get kids moving.

"They just need to blow off some steam," he said. "My job is, when their parents pick them up, they should fall asleep in the car on the way home."