Corvallis door-to-door coronavirus testing project enters second weekend

“From there it was pretty simple," he said, “distributing a test kit to me and each of my roommates, having us self-administer the test and then label and return them to the basket they provide. They were very professional and cordial.

“Because we, like many, want to know if we've been exposed, despite everyone being in good health this whole time, as well as being a part of important data collection that will give a better understanding of COVID-19.

“I'm feeling good about having been tested. As I stated, I've been in good health, but it will be nice to know if I've possibly been exposed and am asymptomatic, etc. I find more comfort in knowledge than in wondering. I hope that testing like this is able to become widespread soon so we have a better idea of how social distancing is working, how we can fight the spread of coronavirus, etc.”

Al-AbdRabbuh said, regardless of his results, he’s still going to maintain measures like social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s a good thing, but I’m taking the knowledge I might get with caution,” he said. “We need to be very careful. It’s not 100%.”