Corvallis establishes deadline for park camping

The Corvallis City Council has set a tentative date for returning to the city’s normal mode of posting and cleaning up homeless camps in city parks.
On a 5-3 vote on a motion of Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd, councilors went on record as backing enforcement of camping ordinances 30 days after the state COVID-19 emergency is lifted but no later than March 12, 2022.
Shepherd chose the 2022 date because it would mark two years since the beginning of the state emergency, and the city charter requires a public vote before park uses can be altered for more than two years.
Backing Shepherd’s motion were Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7). Opposed were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9). Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5 was absent.
An amendment from Chaplen that would have mandated park availability for program users by this summer was withdrawn for lack of support.
Councilors clearly were torn between wanting to restore a sense of normalcy to city park operations while also wanting to be sympathetic to the challenges homeless people face amid the pandemic.
The push and pull of the issue also played out during public testimony. Two residents offered blistering criticism of the city for not paying enough attention to livability issues along the Willamette River north of downtown. The residents, who own and work in an office building at 525 NW Second St., expressed concerns about litter, employee safety and camper drug use and domestic violence.
Meanwhile, Sara Ingle of the Stone Soup meal service, testified that the city has not been moving quickly enough to provide managed camping for the homeless at a site next to the men’s cold weather shelter on Southeast Chapman Place. Shawn Collins of Unity Shelter, who is organizing the managed camp, testified after Ingle at the remote meeting and noted that the process was being slowed down by staff hiring and insurance issues.
The camp will provide 24 tent camping sites on platforms. Collins also noted that final background checks on some of those who applied for spaces still must be concluded.
City Manager Mark Shepard addressed the riverfront problems expressed in public testimony, noting during his report at the end of the two-hour and 15-minute meeting that the city already has removed vehicles from the camp and that the city’s livability officers are doing direct patrols there.
The discussion of city policies on homelessness will continue at 4 p.m. Thursday when the council meets in a remote work session. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5309199015358146830.
In other council highlights:
• Councilors voted unanimously to approve formal findings and deny the appeal by property owners at 255 SW Madison Ave. of a Historic Resources Commission decision that rejected plans to change the façade of the building.
• Acting in a pair of legislative matters, councilors unanimously voiced support for passage in Salem of House Bill 2398, which would establish new energy-efficient building codes and for sending a letter in support of congressional action that backs the inclusion of adult dependents, such as college students, in future federal COVID-19 relief bills.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.