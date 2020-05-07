Corvallis Facebook group holds 'Thanks, Mom' weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Michele Colomb of Corvallis was planning a birthday dinner with her husband in early April when the two of them got to talking about childhood food memories.

She was bemoaning the fact that the coronavirus pandemic was going to keep his mother from being able to celebrate with them. That gave her an idea.

"It made me realize this would be the time of year restaurants look forward to filling seats for OSU Mom's Weekend, followed by Mother's Day," she said. "I reached out to a few restaurants and beverage companies to pitch my idea: Think of a recipe that reminds you of comfort food you grew up on and create a special inspired by that memory."

Close to two dozen Benton County cafes, coffee shops, wineries, pubs and restaurants signed on for the "Thanks, Mom" weekend, organized by the Facebook group Colomb created, Corvallis Culinary Connections.

The food, drink and floral establishments are offering specials, beverage pairing ideas and information on delivery or curbside pickup. More information can be found via the Events link on the group's Facebook site, https://www.facebook.com/events/251200936021265.