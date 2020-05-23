Corvallis Facebook group hosts webinar with Samaritan experts for coronavirus updates

The efforts of that taskforce were points of pride for Boysen, who said Samaritan Health Services has not laid off any employees — rather, instituting “mandatory absences” across the board, including using up vacation time and some employees volunteering to be furloughed to collect unemployment. Samaritan has also been approved to dialed elective surgeries back up to 50% this month.

“We are only going to do this as long as we can prioritize patient and employee safety,” he said.

Boysen also thanked individuals and organizations in the mid-valley for their support, from sending in personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, to food for staff.

“We had an outpouring of donations from our community and that was really helpful,” he said.

Boysen added that those efforts and more supplemented Samaritan’s ability to not run out of crucial supplies during the pandemic so far.

Brady, an infectious disease specialist with Samaritan, has overseen the taskforce for the last few months.

Recently, “despite us sending a whole lot more tests, double or triple on some days,” Brady said, the local healthcare system has seen a lot less cases.