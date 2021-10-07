Corvallis facilities project could cost $255 million

The Corvallis City Council heard recommendations Thursday from consultants hired to advise the city on updating its facilities.

The information-packed two-hour work session noted possible changes to 17 city facilities in an assessment that city officials say hasn’t been tackled in 30 years.

The price tag, assuming all of the recommended projects come to fruition, is an estimated $255 million, although the consultants and city officials noted that the process is likely to take decades and that council decisions will determine the eventual costs. No discussion of funding sources took place at Thursday's virtual session.

Councilors are scheduled to hear more about the project and look at phasing and priorities as well as adopt a “conceptual facility plan” at their Nov. 15 session.

And although councilors in large part praised the work of the project team many of them expressed concerns about public involvement.

“I’m fundamentally concerned, given the amount of money, that we’re talking about adopting a master plan in November,” said Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5. “Where is the public input?”